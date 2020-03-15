Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on WRI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

