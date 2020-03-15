Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $158.00

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $158.00 and last traded at $164.36, with a volume of 21111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WINA shares. ValuEngine lowered Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 494.54% and a net margin of 43.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

In other Winmark news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Winmark by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

