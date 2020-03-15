Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

XEL stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after acquiring an additional 716,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 646,500 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

