Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,534 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.42 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

