Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of ZDGE opened at $1.16 on Friday. Zedge has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 190.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Zedge worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

