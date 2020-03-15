Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 134.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of ZUO opened at $7.69 on Friday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $165,387. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 58.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zuora by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

