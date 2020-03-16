$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. National Energy Services Reunited also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $185.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCF Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 499,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 275.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 382,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 508,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $484.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.25. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.80.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

