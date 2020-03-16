11,816 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,842,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.86.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $343.07 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.24 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.26.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

