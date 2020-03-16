1,243 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.