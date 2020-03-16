12,564 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.25 to $20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.01 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

