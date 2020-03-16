16,106 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 92,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 65,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

