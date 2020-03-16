17,645 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,038,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 907,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,272,000 after acquiring an additional 228,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $185.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

