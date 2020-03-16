1life Healthcare (ONEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect 1life Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 1life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

