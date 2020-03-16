1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) vs. Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Head to Head Analysis

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 23.95% 11.26% 1.40% Red River Bancshares 27.68% 10.86% 1.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Source and Red River Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $384.01 million 2.19 $91.96 million $3.57 9.24 Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 3.26 $24.82 million $3.49 11.45

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 1st Source and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 1 0 0 2.00 Red River Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Red River Bancshares has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.18%. Given Red River Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Source.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of 1st Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Source beats Red River Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, automobiles and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and leases construction equipment, various types of trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 80 banking centers in 17 counties in Indiana and Michigan, and Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

