2,025 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,606.67.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock opened at $1,377.88 on Monday. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $927.00 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,677.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,478.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

