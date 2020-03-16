21,314 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,497,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,178,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $119.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.55 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

