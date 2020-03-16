21,388 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $156.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

