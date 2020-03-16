2,277 Shares in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $68.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.