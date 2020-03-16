2,588 Shares in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Emcor Group by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $62.85 on Monday. Emcor Group Inc has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

