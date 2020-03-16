2,979 Shares in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 1,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares in the last quarter.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,725. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

