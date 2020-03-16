3,021 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,760,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAH opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

