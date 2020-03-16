3,230 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

QSR opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.