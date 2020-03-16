361 Capital LLC Sells 42,898 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

361 Capital LLC lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,898 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

FFIN stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,133.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

