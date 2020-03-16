44,603 Shares in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 415.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

