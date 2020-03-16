44,822 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CNI opened at $77.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

