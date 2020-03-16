475 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $152.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $142.54 and a 1-year high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

