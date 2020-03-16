50,000 Shares in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 676.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 232,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394 over the last ninety days.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

