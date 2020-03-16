5,013 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.