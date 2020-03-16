5,128,593 Shares in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Acquired by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,128,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,976,000. Savara makes up about 3.4% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned about 12.45% of Savara at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Savara by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

Shares of SVRA opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.76.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.