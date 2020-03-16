5,377 Shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,377 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

