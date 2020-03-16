5,865 Shares in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM opened at $49.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

