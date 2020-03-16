72,400 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

