7,657 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,454 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $30.33.

