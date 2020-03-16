7,963 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,005 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,427,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 773,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6,540.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 663,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

