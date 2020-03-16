94,419 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

