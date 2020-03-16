97,400 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2,341.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.