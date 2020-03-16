ACM Research (ACMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $382.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.