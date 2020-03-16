Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Adesto Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.74.

IOTS opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $340.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.73 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 374,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 194,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

