Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Advantage Oil & Gas from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of $244.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

