AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 12,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

NYSE AFL opened at $34.69 on Monday. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

