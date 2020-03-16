Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Agenus worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.52 on Monday. Agenus Inc has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $358.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

