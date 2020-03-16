Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €8.85 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.60 ($12.33).

EPA AF opened at €4.81 ($5.59) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.53. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

