Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

TSE:AGI opened at C$5.43 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

