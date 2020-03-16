Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$15.50.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

AQN opened at C$18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$14.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$1,703,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 814,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,876,737.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

