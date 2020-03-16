Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Y. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alleghany by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,113,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $594.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $758.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $776.41. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $507.64 and a 52 week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

