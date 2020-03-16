Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 130,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

NYSE:ADS opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

