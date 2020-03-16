Ally Financial Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $99.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

