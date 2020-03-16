Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 78,845 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 3.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $177.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.52 and a 200 day moving average of $204.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $168.20 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

