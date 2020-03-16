Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$15.25

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective reduced by Laurentian from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$13.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $357.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$29,205.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,028.76. Also, Director Brian Dalton purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.21 per share, with a total value of C$34,077.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 922,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,492,329.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $140,282.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

