Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Altius Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$13.76.

In other news, Director Brian Dalton acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 922,077 shares in the company, valued at C$8,492,329.17. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,028.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $140,282.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

